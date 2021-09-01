MARIETTA, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Marietta Indians are looking to take big steps forward in 2021 as the team heads into the second season under head coach Alex Doby.

“I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were at the end of the year, even at the end of the season last year,” said head coach Alex Doby. “I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were, where all the kids understand what’s expected of them.”

“It’s amazing to finally be back out here putting in some great work and just glad to be back with my boys honestly,” said receiver Juan Lopez.

The Indians will be a relatively young team this season with just 5 seniors, but bring back a number of juniors that saw solid playing time last year.

“I’m pretty excited to see them continue to learn how to get after it in a game,” said Doby. “Practice they’re doing a pretty good job. I’m waiting to see them live bullets and see how they compete from beginning of the game to the end of the game.”

“I think ‘s going to be a team full of hard workers,” said fullback Draden Reynolds. “People ready to get out there and work hard and grind. Discipline and consistency, everybody just showing up.”

Coach Doby believes his team’s strength this season will come from the big guys in the trenches.

“Our line of scrimmage is going to be pretty dang good,” Doby said. “We got some kids that are fairly strong and now they understand the scheme. The our linebacker core, I think they’re going to have some fun playing behind that d-line. Then our slots and receivers and quarterbacks are going to have a little bit of fun playing behind that o-line.”

