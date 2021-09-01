Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during flight operations on Oct. 14, 2018, in the East China Sea.(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations,” according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pushmataha County man is dead after a crash caused by alcohol
Alcohol related crash kills one person
A Gretna, Lousiana man and his wife are staying in a Sherman hotel after fleeing the state...
Hurricane Ida evacuees come to Texoma
Ardmore police are investigating after a shooting on Sunday sent one teen to the hospital.
Ardmore teen shot at Douglass Park while playing basketball
Defon Jesse Mergel Sr.
Idabel man arrested on child porn, gun charges
Game wardens say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Pappy Point marina.
Jet ski crash on lake Texoma sends one to the hospital

Latest News

The Caldor Fire has been moving closer to Nevada’s casino-dotted side of Lake Tahoe, prompting...
Crews protect homes as ash pushes into Lake Tahoe
A mom chose her kids over her career and overcame challenges she never thought she'd face.
Patience and Purpose, Falon’s Story
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Patriots cut Cam Newton, clearing way for Mac Jones to start
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza