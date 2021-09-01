Texoma Local
Okla. Congressman says he’s safe after reports of attempting to organize rescue mission in Afghanistan

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KXII) - Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin is safe after, according to news outlets, attempting to organize a rescue mission to Afghanistan to extract American citizens left behind by the Biden Administration.

Mullin posted on social media Wednesday morning, saying he is heading home. He went on to say he has been helping Americans get out of Afghanistan and that the mission is still ongoing.

“I am heading home...Have we been helping get Americans out of Afghanistan, yes. Is the mission continuing, yes. Am I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn’t safe to be communicating,” Mullin posted to Instagram.

The Republican, who represents Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House, traveled in defiance of warnings by U.S. officials.

