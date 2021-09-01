Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma court reverses McGirt rulings in 4 death cases

The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.(KSWO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma appeals court has reversed four previous rulings that overturned death penalty cases based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limited state jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations.

The state court on Tuesday vacated rulings in the cases of death row inmates Shaun Bosse, James Ryder, Miles Bench and Benjamin Cole.

Earlier in August, the court ruled that the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling does not apply retroactively.

A spokesman for state Attorney General John O’Connor said it was not clear if the ruling reinstates the death penalty in the cases.

The court’s ruling said it will rule later on the inmate’s request for post-conviction relief.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant
A Gretna, Lousiana man and his wife are staying in a Sherman hotel after fleeing the state...
Hurricane Ida evacuees come to Texoma
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza
Lamberth road in Sherman is getting torn apart, as crews work to replace the bridge and...
Lamberth road construction continues in Sherman
In just about two months, Sherman voters will head to the polls to vote for mayor.
Race for Sherman mayor begins

Latest News

Sherman residents asked to conserve water after pipeline break
A mom chose her kids over her career and overcame challenges she never thought she'd face.
Patience and Purpose, Falon’s Story
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza
The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant