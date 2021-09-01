Patience and Purpose, Falon’s Story

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - News 12 is working with the Grayson Crisis Center to prevent violence by changing the way our community values women.

We’re highlighting one woman a month who redefines success by achieving HER goals in HER way.

This month, a mom who gave up conventional success in the workforce to raise her kids, a risk she says took patience to get right but gives her purpose every day.

“This is Maddie. This is Charlie. This is Olivia. I’m their mom. This is what I do.”

Falon Horn went from single mom to working mom to stay-at-home mom in a matter of months.

She says the adjustment was harder than she thought.

“It’s hard for a stay-at-home mom I think because sometimes stay-at-home moms get lost in their identity,” said Falon.

She says the change forced her to re-evaluate her priorities.

“Everyone has their own definition of success but that’s just kind of what brings me joy, brings me purpose, is knowing that I am having a part of putting these little people in the world someday,” she said.

It also allowed her to redefine how she would measure success in her own life.

“Even if you’re not meeting the goals that you originally had, that doesn’t negate your success at all,” she said.

Falon says her workflow now may look different but the product is more important.

“Ride with it and make the best of it and try to find purpose in whatever you do,” said Falon.

She credits her ability to roll with the punches with her focus on the future and says anyone who can keep their eyes forward should count themselves successful.

“No matter where you’re at in your life, there’s always changes and if you can find purpose, then you’re successful,” she said.

Falon says she shows she can’t control what life hands her but she knows she can control how much she contributes and she’s teaching her kids the same.

“I started looking at everything that I do every day and the impact that I’m actually having. So now, whenever I tell people what I do, I’m more confident in yeah, I stay home. I raise my kids and I’m proud of that.”

To nominate someone you think has redefined success, or to learn more about this program and how it aims to prevent violence in our community, find the Grayson Crisis Center’s HER Story page here.

This publication was supported by the Cooperative Agreement Grant # 6 NUF2CE002508-02-02, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Texas Office of the Attorney General.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.