Sherman residents asked to conserve water after pipeline break

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman residents are being asked to conserve water after a pipeline from Lake Texoma sprung a major leak Tuesday afternoon.

City spokesman Nate Strauch says the pipeline supplies roughly half of Sherman’s drinking water, meaninf the city is now relying entirely in its groundwater units until the leak can be repaired.

Strauch said residents can conserve water by not watering lawns and by not using appliance like dishwashers and washing machines as much as possible until the problem can be repaired.

** WATER ALERT ** The pipeline from Lake Texoma supplying 50% of Sherman's drinking water sprung a major leak this... Posted by Sherman, Texas - Classic Town. Broad Horizon. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

