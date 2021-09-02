Ada and Ardmore prepare for opening night showdown

ADA, Okla (KXII) - Ada and Ardmore will open their season with the annual Battle of the Cats rivalry game on Friday.

It is opening night at Norris Field in Ada and the Tigers have high expectations this year. Josh Newby has several players coming back. Ada is always talented with a new head coach. Brad O’Steen taking over the program.

“Any time you play Ada High School on week one you better have your act together,” Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. “They have 19 state championships. It always makes for a fun summer because you know you are going to open up with Ada.”

“Iron sharpens iron,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said. “So going out and playing somebody like Ardmore is going to expose your weaknesses and make you better. If you go out and play a team that is not very good, you may not get that exposure. Going out and playing Ardmore is a great opportunity for us to go get better.”

