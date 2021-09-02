Ada city school district introduces $74 million bond proposal

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - In the coming weeks Ada residents will vote on two bond proposals by the Ada City Schools district, one of which that includes a $74 million plan for two new school buildings.

“Its the largest bond proposal this district has ever put before the voters but its probably the most important we’ve ever put in front of the voters” said Ada city schools superintendent Mike Anderson.

Discussions for this proposal began over three years ago.

Those discussions included parents, teachers, staff, and other members of the community.

“The stakeholders who were involved in helping us put together this strategic plan identified long range facility needs and that came about as two new elementary schools” Anderson said.

If the proposal passes both Hayes and Washington elementary schools will be demolished and replaced.

“These two new schools will replace schools that are approximately 60 to 70 years old,” said Anderson. “While we have a lot of good things going on inside those rooms and inside those buildings our kids deserve the most state of the art buildings.”

The buildings would be state of the art with new science, technology, engineering, art and math labs dedicated to every grade.

If the bond proposal passes Ada residents will see a 12% increase to their property tax.

In a separate question voters will be asked whether the district should borrow another 4 hundred thousand dollars to combine with federal grants to buy 10 buses.

“This is an investment in our students, an investment in our schools, and an investment in our community because if Ada wants to move forward then Ada city schools just has to go along with them.”

Early voting is scheduled for the ninth and tenth and election day is September the 14th.

