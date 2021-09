Another arrest in Bryan County cockfighting bust

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man accused of owning a cockfighting arena as been arrested.

57-year-old Ricky Don Hensley was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Johnny Christian said he was found on the north edge of Durant.

The arena was found south of Durant in Allison back in March.

Hensley has been charged with instigating or encouraging a cockfight, keeping a facility for cockfighting, and servicing or facilitating a cockfight. All are felony charges.

He is held on a $10,000 bond.

