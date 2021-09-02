Austin College creates tuition advantage initiative

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman native Josue Gonzalez has no plans to leave anytime soon.

“I really like Austin College, it’s a great campus, and I was hoping that you know, through my scholarly work, I can get more involved here in Sherman,” said Gonzalez.

The new Austin College initiative called the Tuition Advantage benefits Grayson county students like Gonzalez by cutting tuition this academic year to no more than 17,000 dollars.

Typically, tuition averages at more than 43,000 dollars, that’s not including the additional 12,000 for housing and meal plans.

Plus, students that qualify don’t have to pay to live on campus.

“So we thought why not create a tuition advantage for those right here, nearby, to be able to attend college and pursue their dreams,” said Chief Marketing Officer at Austin College, Lynn Womble, Ph.D.

For some students, that’s a major selling point.

“It was cheaper to live here, but quite a bit, and I got good scholarships,” said Gonzalez.

“I am a barrel racer, so since I’m close to home, I can continue my passion in barrel racing while also pursuing an education right across the road,” said Austin College student Tyra Bennett.

Now, local students are showing up in high numbers.

“We had fifty percent more students enroll this year from Grayson County, and we’re really excited about that. We really want to have our local students be a part of the campus,” said Womble.

Tuition is subject to an increase each year.

Womble said it’ll probably be about 3 percent.

Next year’s price is not set yet.

