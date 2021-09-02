Texoma Local
Denison looks to avoid game 2 drop off

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are feeling good after their big win in the Battle of the Ax.

It’s not the first time that the Jackets have played well in the season opener. Now, they move on to their second game of the season against Ft. Worth Brewer. Jackets head coach Brent Whitson is well aware that Denison has had a hard time with the encore after a big win against the Bearcats.

”In recent history, it’s win the opener, lose week 2, win the opener, lose week 2,” Whitson said. “I talked to the kids Friday night, and even in the dressing room afterwards. I said, guys, you can’t do the things you tell me you want to do, unless we can respond and be great all the time. So we have to be great this week.”

