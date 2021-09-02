Texoma Local
Denison receives $500,000 federal EDA grant

The matching EDA grant is set to be used for the planning stage of the redevelopment project.
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded Denison a $500,000 grant for the redevelopment of the old Johns Manville plant off U.S. Highway 75.

The matching grant is set to be used for the planning stage of the redevelopment project.

The Economic Development Administration will work with Denison Development Alliance to look at the JM plant’s current condition, how the property could be best used and needs for engineering and transportation.

DDA President Tony Kaai said this project is a high priority for the city.

”Not only will it determine the infrastructure and the things that we need to do as far as layout on the site, but there’s also a component of doing a market analysis for this kind of property meaning who needs and wants this kind of property in the current economic conditions,” said Kaai.

The JM plant property purchase was closed by the city in June. They plan to transform it into an industrial park.

