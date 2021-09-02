Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday, Sept, 2, 2021 that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close.

That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant
North Texas Municipal Water District has suffered a catastrophic failure in their pipe serving...
Sherman residents asked to conserve water after “catastrophic” pipe failure
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) discusses Electoral College certification
Okla. Congressman says he’s safe after reports of attempting to organize rescue mission in Afghanistan
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
LIVE: Biden remarks on Hurricane Ida response; aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish