Grayson County Health Department reflects on current COVID situation

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the start of a new month, health departments are reflecting on how the pandemic has changed in our area.

The Grayson County Health Department said in August they saw 27 COVID-related deaths between 40 and 90 years old. They said active cases have increased, especially in children, and we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Unfortunately the case count for children is increasing. And as we all know the Delta variant could be part of that case count increase of course,” said Amanda Ortez, Grayson County Health Department Director.

Ortez said every school district in the county is handling protocols differently, but there’s potential for COVID cases among children to increase as the school year goes on.

“With the schools that have resumed their normal coursework for the fall, unfortunately those kids you know they’re around each other for extended periods of time. And therefore could be the close contact consideration,” said Ortez.

In the state of Texas between August 8 and August 22, public schools saw an increase of positive cases of over 2,000 staff and nearly 13,000 students.(KXII)

In the state of Texas between August 8 and August 22, public schools saw an increase of positive cases of over 2,000 staff and nearly 13,000 students. All Grayson County school districts have COVID case trackers on their websites.

“To seek medical care and advice and to get tested, I think that would be instrumental in making sure you can differentiate between COVID and any other illness that may be treated with an antibiotic,” said Ortez.

40.41% of Grayson County 12 and up are fully vaccinated, but Ortez said even those aren’t exempt from getting the virus.

“And unfortunately there’s breakthrough cases even among the vaccinated individuals. So it’s still essential to monitor your signs and symptoms personally as well as those of your children that you’re sending to school or to daycare even,” said Ortez.

She said it’s important to stay in tune with your body.

“We go back to what we’ve said even prior to COVID-19. If you’re sick stay at home,” said Ortez.

According to the latest data there are currently 75 COVID patients in Grayson County hospitals and no remaining staffed ICU beds. 351 people in Grayson County are currently infected with 68 new cases as of yesterday.

