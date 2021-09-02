Texoma Local
Gunter and Pottsboro meet on Friday

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers and Pottsboro Cardinals will meet on Friday night.

This is one of those games that each team looks forward to every year. Lately, Pottsboro has been a big problem for the Tigers, winning the past two meetings.

“The last couple of years they have outplayed us,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “We just have to continue to go into the week with the mindset of improving every single day and go out on Friday and play good football.”

“We know we are playing a really good football team,” Pottsboro head coach Matt Poe said. “They are probably the best team we are going to play all year that is on our schedule. We know we are going to have to play really well. They are motivated. Gunter knows us really well. We know them really well. It is going to depend on who plays the best football on Friday night.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

