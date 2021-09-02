HEALDTON, Okla (KXII) - The Healdton Bulldogs have some high hopes heading into this football season, and there is a good reason for that.

The Bulldogs took some positive strides with a young team going 3-5 on the year. Healdton only loses three seniors from the team to graduation. This young team is all of a sudden an experienced one and they expect to make some big steps this season.

“The difference between this year and last year, we haven’t really lost anybody,” running back Alex Langley said. “We have lost maybe two, that’s about it. We have everybody back”

“Last year we were a team full of sophomores and juniors,” head coach Taner Richardson said. “Our kids are a year older. We bring back pretty much every one of our starters. We lost three starters on our offense. We bring back everybody else. We feel that not only having another year in the system, but being a year older, that’s going to help us have a successful year as well.”

Another factor to the high expectations is expected improvement under second year head coach Taner Richardson. This is year two in the new system with a more veteran team. Richardson is a proven winner as a player and hopes he can pass that on to the young players in his program.

“We have more experience under out belt with the new coach,” offensive guard Colton Shaw said. “He’s a real good coach. He is going to take us far.”

“In year two we have been able to slow down and get more of what I wanted in,” Richardson said. “I think it is going to be a lot better year for us.”

