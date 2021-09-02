Hot and Hazy Fri-Sat, Chance of Rain Sunday

Thursday’s vapor imagery shows high pressure over our region of the nation and a trough along the Pacific coast that brings our next chance of rain on Sunday. The steering winds forecast shows upper high pressure through Saturday but easing Sunday as the upper trough tracks through, so there’s chance of rain Sunday and possibly into Monday morning.

Rain will be developing as the front rolls passes Sunday, ending Monday morning, earlier in northern Texoma for the end time.

Sunny and unseasonably hot weather continues next week, but nights will be cooler in the drier air mass behind the front.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Sunny, very hot, highs near 100

Sunday: 30% Showers/Storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 /KXII-TV