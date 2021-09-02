Illegal weed farm busted in Dickson

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics busted another illegal weed farm in Southern Oklahoma Wednesday morning, this one in Dickson.

According to OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward, 1200 plants were confiscated after citizens tipped off law enforcement.

Five people were arrested.

Woodward said the grow had no state licensing whatsoever, and none of the people arrested were Oklahoma residents. They’re from Texas, California, Wisconsin and Nevada.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Dickson, Ardmore, and Lighthorse police assisted.

