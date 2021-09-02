Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Illegal weed farm busted in Dickson

Five were arrested Wednesday morning in Dickson after an illegal marijuana grow was shut down...
Five were arrested Wednesday morning in Dickson after an illegal marijuana grow was shut down by OBN.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics busted another illegal weed farm in Southern Oklahoma Wednesday morning, this one in Dickson.

According to OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward, 1200 plants were confiscated after citizens tipped off law enforcement.

Five people were arrested.

Woodward said the grow had no state licensing whatsoever, and none of the people arrested were Oklahoma residents. They’re from Texas, California, Wisconsin and Nevada.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Dickson, Ardmore, and Lighthorse police assisted.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas Municipal Water District has suffered a catastrophic failure in their pipe serving...
Sherman residents asked to conserve water after “catastrophic” pipe failure
The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) discusses Electoral College certification
Okla. Congressman says he’s safe after reports of attempting to organize rescue mission in Afghanistan
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

Active cases have increased, especially in children, and we’re not out of the woods yet.
Grayson County Health Department reflects on current COVID situation
Shots were fired Wednesday at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Ardmore.
More shots fired in Northeast Ardmore
College tuition is decreasing by more than half for some Austin College students.
Austin College creates tuition advantage initiative
57-year-old Ricky Don Hensley was arrested on felony cockfighting charges.
Another arrest in Bryan County cockfighting bust