More shots fired in Northeast Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Shots were fired Wednesday in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Ardmore.

Zane Dobbs witnessed the shooting. She was just a few hundred feet away at Fraley park with her siblings. Dodd said she’s shaken up after what happened. It made her feel unsafe.

“Well we’re not coming to the park-this park- no more,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs said she was enjoying an evening at the park with her family when the shots rang out, rapid fire.

“It was like ten, like five or ten of them,” Dobbs said. “Just back to back.”

Dobbs said an older blue jeep drove past the park and over the viaduct.

She said she’s thankful no one in her family was hurt.

“They could have been playing on the swing and then just boom,” Dobbs said. “So I’m just glad that God protected us and God blessed us.”

Ardmore police said they couldn’t talk about the investigation because the case falls under the McGirt ruling. It’s being investigated by the FBI.

KXII called the FBI to ask if anyone was hurt or if they had any suspects, but they did not return the phone call.

