Read the label: Local veterinarian says ivermectin isn’t for viruses

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - According to the FDA, Ivermectin doesn’t treat viruses and large doses can cause harm to people.

But a spokesperson for Mercy hospitals said that hasn’t stopped people from using it to fight COVID. Oklahoma City emergency rooms have already seen cases of ivermectin poisoning.

Scott Mason with Agri Products said he hasn’t seen a major uptick in ivermectin sales but he’s heard more people ask about it.

“We have seen an uptick in interest,” Mason said. “Questions about the product and fishing for information about it.”

Veterinarian Doug Nightengale with Large Animal Veterinary Services said he’s seen clients use the product and it doesn’t make sense. For one thing, Ivermectin meant for humans is already available, and it’s dangerous to use medicine meant for livestock.

“Those two doses are vastly different because we’re treating a different patient,” Nightengale said. “If it says on the label for animal use only, they didn’t just put that there for the fun of it”

Mason said he tries to redirect customers to what the box says.

“The label is on the product for a reason,” Mason said “And so therefore we can’t advise anybody one way or the other to be taking it for human consumption or for dogs in that scenario or really anything other than what is actually on the label.”

The drug has been around since the seventies. Nightengale said if it worked to treat viruses, we would already know.

“Common sense would tell us if there was a use in antiviral technology that probably would have hit in about ‘72 and not 2021,” Nightengale said. “You know how we all chase money. If I’m making a product and [I found it worked as an antiviral product], then I would have marketed for that 45 years ago.”

Mason said consumers are risking more than their own health.

“We have to be cognizant of the fact that we’re taking responsibility for the effects of that,” Mason said. “If everybody does it, and they’re misusing it and just going hog wild with it, well what’s the authorities going to do? They’re going to remove it from the market. When that happens it not only affects our farmer and rancher, it affects the product, and it affects you and I.”

