Rep. Fallon says Congress will hold hearings on Afghanistan troop withdrawal

By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Congressman Pat Fallon says there will be congressional hearing on the situation in Afghanistan after the last U.S. troops left the country Monday after a nearly 20 years war.

“We’re not just going to have them in Oversight,” Fallon, who’s a member of the House Oversight Committee said. “We’re going to have them in the armed services committee, foreign affairs, homeland security. We need a full accounting of what happened.”

Fallon’s call comes after President Joe Biden called his decision to end the war in Afghanistan “an extraordinary success.”

“We’ve lost eyes and ears on the ground,” Fallon said “The nearest base is more than eight flying hours away and that will burn 75 percent of our fuel going back and forth.”

Fallon said the president wanted to draw down troops to just 600 in the weeks leading up to his August 31st deadline.

But top military officials pushed back.

“Joe Biden said that all of his generals told him we couldn’t hold Bagram Air Base,” Fallon said. “He’s splitting hairs, that’s not really true. Joe Biden wants you to believe that Milley was perfectly fine going from 2500 (troops) to zero. Once the military was given that instruction they said Mr. President we can’t hold Bagram and Kabul AirPort and the embassy with 2500 troops. He said ‘no I want you to go to 600.’”

Fallon says in addition to hearings, several members of Congress want to go to Afghanistan and assess the situation on the ground.

He said with no troops on the ground “we have no way of knowing” what’s going on.

“We lost the use of 2 runways and 5000 bad guy prisoners were released last month,” Fallon said. “We don’t know if they were involved in the attacks on our Marines and Navy corpsmen, we don’t know if they’re murdering innocent civilians. We have no way of knowing yet.”

Fallon said the 6,000 Taliban members in Kabul are in possession of $85 billion worth of American military equipment. He said as the situation in Afghanistan progresses with the Taliban now in control of the country “they will be shown no recognition.”

“They’re a brutal regime that has been shooting women in the head for reading so it’s not someone we’re going to be able to partner with in the long term,” Fallon said.

Fallon said he wanted Biden to extend the troop withdrawal deadline past Aug. 31 because top military officials were saying “there was no way we were going to get all Americans and Afghan allies out in time.”

The House Arms Services Committee voted Wednesday to add what Fallon called a “top line item.”

“This is going to impact the Red River Army Depot and it’s going to include $183 million for rollover kits for hum-vees,” Fallon said. “The hum-vees when they were retrofitted they got a little top heavy and they were rolling over and they killed over 100 Americans stateside. That needed to be mitigated.”

Fallon said the House is considering enacting the National Defense Authorization Act, which would authorize how the $740 million dollar budget would be spent.

Fallon couldn’t speak much on Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s trip to Afghanistan to extract US troops.

But called Mullin “a great American” and praised his heroic effort to save an American woman and four children from Afghanistan.

He call reports of Mullin threatening US Tajikistan embassy officials quote “tongue in cheek”.

