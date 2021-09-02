Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman looking to bounce back against Mt Pleasant

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will have to bounce back after coming off a tough loss against a rival.

The Bearcats realize that there is plenty of season left. They have a lot of goals still out there. Cory Cain says his team is moving on.

”We talked about that and dealt with it,” Cain said. “We learned on Saturday and corrected on Saturday, then turned the lights out. That part was over with. We have turned the lights back on and we are on to Mount Pleasant.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant
North Texas Municipal Water District has suffered a catastrophic failure in their pipe serving...
Sherman residents asked to conserve water after “catastrophic” pipe failure
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza
A Gretna, Lousiana man and his wife are staying in a Sherman hotel after fleeing the state...
Hurricane Ida evacuees come to Texoma
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

Healdton Bulldogs Kickoff Countdown
Healdton Bulldogs
AC-Paul Quinn Volleyball Highlights
Austin College-Paul Quinn Volleyball Highlights
Celina-Gunter Volleyball Highlights
Celina-Gunter Volleyball Highlights
Van Alstyne-Bells Volleyball Highlights
Van Alstyne-Bells Volleyball Highlights