Sherman looking to bounce back against Mt Pleasant

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will have to bounce back after coming off a tough loss against a rival.

The Bearcats realize that there is plenty of season left. They have a lot of goals still out there. Cory Cain says his team is moving on.

”We talked about that and dealt with it,” Cain said. “We learned on Saturday and corrected on Saturday, then turned the lights out. That part was over with. We have turned the lights back on and we are on to Mount Pleasant.”

