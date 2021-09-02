Texas joins Oklahoma in permitless open carry

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, Texans who meet the requirements can legally carry a handgun without a permit.

“I believe every American citizen has a God given right to carry a firearm for their defense,” Owner of Blackbeard Armory and Range, Tap Smith said.

The Firearm Carry Act of 2021 was first filed in February 2021 and later signed by Governor Abbott in June of 2021 before going into effect in September.

Texans who can legally own a gun can now carry a gun without a permit, and while training is no longer required by law, most experts agree it’s still a good idea.

“We have had some customers in shopping and expressed exactly that they are buying a gun now because of constitutional carry I would just hope as I discussed with them if you never handled a firearm before you shouldn’t just start carrying right now you probably need to take some classes,” Smith said.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said you still need to know the law.

“We just want to stress is if you’re going to decide to carry without a permit is to make sure you educate yourself on the law if you are yourself eligible to do this where you can carry it and what circumstances you can use it you just need to educate yourself on that so you don’t get yourself in trouble,” Sgt. Mullen said.

The new Texas law now matches the existing law in Oklahoma, but you’ll want to check with other states before travelling with a gun, many will still require a License to Carry permit.

With constitutional carry you can not get within 1,000 feet of a school, but if you have your License to Carry you can be on school property.

“When it comes to firearm safety, safety is always number one, if it isn’t you don’t need to carry,” Smith said.

