Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant
North Texas Municipal Water District has suffered a catastrophic failure in their pipe serving...
Sherman residents asked to conserve water after “catastrophic” pipe failure
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) discusses Electoral College certification
Okla. Congressman says he’s safe after reports of attempting to organize rescue mission in Afghanistan

Latest News

Protesters mill around a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, which was...
Virginia Supreme Court rules state can remove Lee statue
Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his...
Man pleads guilty to beating mother, grandparents to death
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Homes in Kenner, Lousiana, were massively damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Ida damage seen in Kenner, La. (no sound)
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel