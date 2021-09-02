Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant
North Texas Municipal Water District has suffered a catastrophic failure in their pipe serving...
Sherman residents asked to conserve water after “catastrophic” pipe failure
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) discusses Electoral College certification
Okla. Congressman says he’s safe after reports of attempting to organize rescue mission in Afghanistan
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
LIVE: Biden remarks on Hurricane Ida response; aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish