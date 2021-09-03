Blistering Saturday Heat, Chance of Sunday Rain

A combination of sunshine, southwesterly winds and upper level high pressure set the stage for a blazing hot Saturday, probably the toasties day to come until next year, with highs just under 100 degrees.

But, a change is in the works - Friday’s water vapor imagery showed a trough over the Rockies that is urging a weak front our way for a Sunday passage. Surface model projections show a cold front arriving Sunday morning with most of the rain behind it, the rain ends Sunday evening as the upper trough passes. Rain chances are respectable at 40%. Amounts should generally be less than a half inch.

We’ll have mild night next week thanks to drier air in place, most night will see lows into the upper 60s and highs still rather hot in the low to mid-90s.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot

Sunday: 40% Showers/Storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12