Denison man tries to get vaccinated, records say he already is

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man said a mistake in his vaccination record almost cost him his vacation, and now he’s warning others planning a trip to keep a watchful eye on their records.

“I would just hate for anybody to be denied a shot because of a clerical mistake of having a shot that you didn’t have you know and that’s actually what happened to me,” James Smith said.

James Smith was in the Sherman CVS waiting room seconds away from getting his first Pfizer shot, when his travel agent called to tell him that he needed to be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to departure on Carnival Cruise, meaning he would have to get the Johnson and Johnson shot.

“When I knew I had to stand up and was like look I can’t take the shot and I guess instead of discarding the shot they must have listed me as taking the shot which indeed I didn’t,” Smith said.

Smith headed out to find a clinic that would give him the single dose vaccine so he would be allowed to leave for his cruise.

Smith drove to Dallas to get it, but when he was in this waiting room, he was told he couldn’t get the shot.

“Because there was a registered at the immunization 2 system that I already had the Pfizer well I had not had the Pfizer shot,” Smith said.

Smith called CVS to get the shot; he never got cleared from the system but they couldn’t do it right away.

“I mean you’re thinking now I’m not even worried about the trip at this point, I was just concerned about my own safety because I been wanting to get the shot,” Smith said.

News 12 reached out to the Pharmacy on Thursday, and they responded, saying the record is cleared.

Smith got his shot that evening.

“I feel great now I mean I’m just glad to know that I’m vaccinated and I’m getting ready for my trip and I’m glad my problem was solved,” Smith said.

Smith is warning anyone going on a vacation that requires a COVID19 vaccine to make sure their vaccination card matches their record in the system.

The Grayson County Health Department said they are unaware of any other instances like what Smith experienced.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.