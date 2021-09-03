ECU ready to start season at Harding

ADA, Okla (KXII) - The East Central Tigers will kickoff their season on Saturday when they travel to Harding to play their first real conference game in two years.

Head coach Al Johnson and company are excited to get back on the field against one of the top ranked teams in the nation.

“You have to face everybody in our conference at some point,” Johnson said. “With their triple-option offense, we have had longer to get ready for them that we normally would, on a seven day turnaround. We are happy about that. It is also a good test. We are going to find out when we go up to Searcy, Arkansas, this Saturday night, to see really where our team is at.”

“Match their intensity,” linebacker RJ Williams said. “Every down give it your all. We know every down is not going to be a big play for us. We just have to keep going. They are a kill slow team. They try to tire you out the whole game. So if we just match that intensity and play real hard, we should come out on top.”

“We know we are a hard working team and we are talented,” running back Ontario Douglas said. “We are ready to put it to the test. We are tired of scrimmaging each other. It’s time to go out and ball against other people.”

