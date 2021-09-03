Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in string of storage center burglaries

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Murray County sheriff’s office said Jay Johnson and Carrie Rashmur were arrested August 17th after they were caught at this storage facility. Deputy Brandon Eddy said they have two more suspects caught on video stealing trailers, guns, four wheelers and more from a facility off of Highway 177.

“First it started off with some four wheelers and firearms,” Eddy said. “Then a couple nights later ended up getting a travel trailer stolen, next night stole another travel trailer. After that, that’s when we started getting all the calls and we started our investigation at that time.”

Eddy said the thieves stole from about six victims; about $300,000 worth of equipment.

Eddy said the two in custody were found living in a travel trailer stolen from Pontotoc County.

“When we pull up, he tries to take off running so obviously something wasn’t right. and after visiting with him and him being in the storage unit facility, he didn’t have any storage units rented. it just didn’t match up.”

Eddy said so far they’ve found two of the trailers and they’re expecting to find more.

“That’s the reason we have such a high success recovery rate. because we do work with all the other agencies.”

Eddy said Sulphur police, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Lighthorse police are looking for the two other suspects.

Eddy said it’s a good idea for those two to turn themselves in.

“We do have them on camera and we do know who he is,” Eddy said. “I’ll just put it out there- it’s in his best interest to come and visit with us. That way we can try to get some of this stuff back.”

Eddy said Rush and Johnson are facing charges of grand larceny, and the others can expect similar charges.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.