SOSU opens with win at Arkansas Tech

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark - Southeastern piled up 531 yards of total offense and the defense forced three turnovers as the Savage Storm opened the 2021 season with a 38-20 road victory over Arkansas Tech on Thursday night in Russellville, Ark.

The win moves the Storm to 1-0 to open the season overall and in league play, with Harding set to visit Paul Laird Field on Sept. 11 for a 6 p.m. home opener.

”So much hard work has been put into it,” said head coach Tyler Fenwick. “It’s a long game, with a lot of ups and downs. We haven’t played in so long and there’s just so much that has been poured into it that it just feels good to come out of it 1-0 with a win like that. I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of how hard they worked.”

”It goes to the fact that we’ve improved in the run game,” he continued speaking on the team’s final two drives. “We were able to sustain drives and put together drives. We had some ugly stuff in the first quarter with some turnovers, but we overcame it and that’s a big deal for us coming from the last time we played. Shooting ourselves in the foot, but we dug out of it. We’ve got a lot to work on, there is no doubt, but the first game getting out of here 1-0, that’s a good start.”

Daulton Hatley completed 16-of-26 for 321 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offensive charge. It is his second-career 300-yard outing, and technically is second in-a-row having passed the mark in his last outing versus East Central in the final game of 2019.He spread the ball around, targeting eight different receivers, but favoring Braxton Kincasde, who would haul in seven receptions for 93 yards and a pair of scores.