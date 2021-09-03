Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center

MCKINNEY Texas (KXII) - Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with McKinney being the newest to open it’s doors and already began taking patients this week.

The Antibody infusion therapy uses Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with positive cases of COVID-19, for free. The F-D-A has not authorized it as a preventative measure and those who don’t test positive can get the procedure with a doctor’s referral but, it’ll likely cost you money.

The monoclonal antibody therapy centers specialize in the infusion procedure taking the weight off local hospital staff.

Grayson County is seeing an increase of positive coronavirus cases with over a dozen COVID-19 related deaths reported within 24-hours.

There are normally 72 I-C-U beds in the county. Right now, the Grayson County office of Emergency Management reports every I-C-U bed is full, and 1/3rd of them are filled with COVID patients.

Director of Grayson County OEM Sarah Sommers says testing centers and hospital emergency rooms are overwhelmed.

“As the virus fluctuates throughout, the availability can be difficult,” said Sommers. “You have to work through your doctor, your doctor has to order the transfusion and then there are 15 official state funded centers, that can work with your doctor by their order to get the infusion scheduled for you.”

If you’re interested in a monoclonal antibody infusion, contact your doctor for more information.

The centers will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm. To use the free centers, you must have a positive COVID test.

Below is the list of antibody infusion centers statewide:

Austin (DSHS)

Beaumont (TDEM)

Corpus Christi (DSHS)

Edinburg (TDEM)

Fort Worth (DSHS)

Harlingen (TDEM)

Houston (DSHS)

Laredo (DSHS)

Lubbock (TDEM)

McKinney (TDEM)

Nacogdoches (TDEM)

Odessa (TDEM)

San Antonio (DSHS)

Tyler (TDEM)

The Woodlands (DSHS)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.