‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe, wife’s OKC DWI arrest footage released

By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma City Police Department released the body camera footage of “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe, and his wife Lauren June DWI arrests.

According to the police report, Lauren Lowe drove over a curb in a parking lot in Northwest Oklahoma City then screamed at a passing officer for help.

Another unknown person ran from the back passenger side. That’s when Jeff Lowe got out of the passenger side and into the driver’s seat.

Lowe then drove farther down Pennsylvania Avenue before getting pulled over.

Lauren and Jeff switched seats and Jeff was in the drivers side when officers approached.

“Don’t move your head. Follow with just your eyes. Follow with just your eyes and don’t move your head ok,” the officer told Jeff Lowe as he was given an eye test with a flash light.

Lowe was instructed to “keep his head straight, don’t move your head” but was too intoxicated and was arrested for DWI.

Lowe was give an breathalyzer test and his BAC was more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Officers said they smelled alcohol from Lowe as they approached his vehicle initially.

Lauren’s test was lift one foot and stare at it until the officer told her to stop. She was also arrested for DWI after a series of field sobriety tests.

The Lowes were both booked in Jail and released shortly after.

Last month they agreed to give the remaining 61 animals at Tiger King Park to the Justice Department.

Lowe is still wanted on four warrants out of Las Vegas for skipping a June court appearance for a 2017 on wild animal licensing related issue.

News 12 reached out to Jeff Lowe for comment on this story but did not recieve a response.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

