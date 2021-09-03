Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Pink Eye

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas Municipal Water District has suffered a catastrophic failure in their pipe serving...
Sherman residents asked to conserve water after “catastrophic” pipe failure
57-year-old Ricky Don Hensley was arrested on felony cockfighting charges.
Another arrest in Bryan County cockfighting bust
Active cases have increased, especially in children, and we’re not out of the woods yet.
Grayson County Health Department reflects on current COVID situation
Denison man tries to get vaccinated for upcoming trip but told he was already in the system as...
Denison man tries to get vaccinated, records say he already is
Texans joins Oklahoma and other states in permitless open carry laws
Texas joins Oklahoma in permitless open carry

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Swing Bed Program at TMC Bonham Hospital
TMC Medical Minutes-Swing Bed Program at TMC Bonham Hospital
TMC Medical Minutes-Signs of Heart Attack
TMC Medical Minutes-Signs of Heart Attack