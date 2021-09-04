Local brewery hopes to be the forerunner of revamping their downtown

CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) -A local Oklahoma brewery is trying to help revamp and bring to life their downtown area.

“A big part of our story is the revitalization of downtown Caddo, a lot of people thought we were kind of crazy for the location of where we wanted to do it at but it is like home to us,” Co-Owner of Harbinger Beer Company, Drew Harbin said.

Caddo, Oklahoma is home to the Buffalo Trail, a stop in the MKT Railroad, and home to Harbinger Beer Company.

A brewery hoping to change the way people look in their town.

“But a big aspect is the fact that we were able to take something in the next 5 years could have just crumbled to the ground and built it back and kept the history and the charm of the building,” Harbin said.

Harbin said this was a two goal plan, to open his dream of a brewery and to bring a town loved by many back to life.

Harbin wanted to keep his roots with the town and business and says his last name was a great way to tie it in.

“But Harbinger is an old English word meaning someone that foreshadows something to come so that also really ties in cause we wanted to be the forerunner in not only craft beer in Southern Oklahoma but also as the forerunner in bringing the little town back to life,”

Harbinger Beer co. has beers named after known landmarks in town, like the Railroad.

The brewery has kept the same flooring and walls that was first put up more than a century ago.

“It feels wonderful, we are just happy to have all of the support of our local customers of our folks that travel there is so many people that we get to meet and they are from all over the world it’s crazy who ends up in the town of Caddo,” Harbin said.

Harbinger Beer Company has live music every Friday and Saturday nights and some events taking place on Thursday’s.

“I love seeing the people that come in that are locals on Friday and Saturday nights being able to come into Caddo and enjoy different foods,” Harbin said. “And then just to see the comradery of people that may live a mile from one another in town or the rural area but they don’t have a place to get together and actually sit down and talk and there’s been so much of that where people just come in and sit for hours and it’s just become like a gathering place for those folks.”

