Local lawmaker comments on Heartbeat Act, Biden’s response

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new Texas law went into effect this week making abortions after a heartbeat is detected illegal. A local lawmaker explains the new law and comments on President Joe Biden’s remarks.

District 62 Texas Representative, Reggie Smith said Senate Bill 8, or the Heartbeat Act, makes abortions after 6 weeks gestation illegal, but is not a complete ban on abortions.

“If a doctor deems that there is a medical emergency then he can perform the abortion if he deems necessary,” said Smith.

The law affects facilities and healthcare professionals who perform abortions, not on the pregnant woman. It allows for private civil actions if a facility is found going against it, what many are calling an ‘abortion bounty.’ But Smith calls it a penalty.

“This is not the only area of the law that we do this in. I think there are in some Medicaid, Medicare fraud circumstances where it’s opened up for a private cause of action like this to help enforce,” said Smith.

Smith said the Heartbeat Act only applies to Texas facilities and cannot penalize facilities outside the state.

“If you decide that you want to go to another continent to get an abortion, that’s your decision, okay? But here in Texas, we’re gonna protect the unborn and that’s just the way it’s gonna be,” said Smith.

President Joe Biden said the new law is a violation of Roe v Wade and women’s constitutional rights.

“The most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to go out to -- anyway. And it just seems, I know this sounds ridiculous, almost Unamerican,” said Biden.

But Smith said abortion is an attack on the rights of children, and that President Biden has an obligation to protect the unborn.

“He has to realize that he’s the president of the unborn as well, and that he needs to protect them. And he needs to protect the value sets, the talent sets that those unborn have and what they can mean to the future of this country,” said Smith.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.