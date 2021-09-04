Miracle-Ear holding water bottle drive for first responders

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With a few more weeks of high temperatures ahead of us its important to remember to stay hydrated but that goes double for first responders. That’s why Miracle-Ear in Oklahoma is holding a water bottle drive to help give back to those first responders.

Member of the Ardmore Fire Department Sam Herriott says staying hydrated is an important part of his job.

“Staying hydrated on scene is very important,” Herriott said. “If you don’t stay hydrated here at the station then once you get out there you’re just no good.”

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet this summer was one of the hottest ever experienced.

Local first responders work in that heat almost every day helping their community.

That’s why Miracle-Ear in Oklahoma stepped in to help.

“We are asking for donations of bottled water for our first responders: our police, our fire fighters, our ambulance drivers, our highway patrol” said Ardmore Miracle-Ear employee Ginger Wallace.

They have already accumulated over a hundred cases of bottled water worth of donations.

“We want to help our first responders help our first responders help our community” Wallace said.

The drive continues throughout September.

They’re so committed they are even offering a free hearing test with any donation of water.

Herriott says he’s honored to see the community pitch in to help first responders so they can better serve the community.

“It really means a lot to have the community stand behind us when we need them.” Herriott said.

“It might be just one small gesture but it can help so many people and its a ripple affect” said Wallace.

You can contribute by bringing cases of water or financial donations to a miracle ear location near you.

