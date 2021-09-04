Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Miracle-Ear holding water bottle drive for first responders

Miracle-Ear in Oklahoma is holding a water bottle drive through the month of September to...
Miracle-Ear in Oklahoma is holding a water bottle drive through the month of September to benefit first responders.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With a few more weeks of high temperatures ahead of us its important to remember to stay hydrated but that goes double for first responders. That’s why Miracle-Ear in Oklahoma is holding a water bottle drive to help give back to those first responders.

Member of the Ardmore Fire Department Sam Herriott says staying hydrated is an important part of his job.

“Staying hydrated on scene is very important,” Herriott said. “If you don’t stay hydrated here at the station then once you get out there you’re just no good.”

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet this summer was one of the hottest ever experienced.

Local first responders work in that heat almost every day helping their community.

That’s why Miracle-Ear in Oklahoma stepped in to help.

“We are asking for donations of bottled water for our first responders: our police, our fire fighters, our ambulance drivers, our highway patrol” said Ardmore Miracle-Ear employee Ginger Wallace.

They have already accumulated over a hundred cases of bottled water worth of donations.

“We want to help our first responders help our first responders help our community” Wallace said.

The drive continues throughout September.

They’re so committed they are even offering a free hearing test with any donation of water.

Herriott says he’s honored to see the community pitch in to help first responders so they can better serve the community.

“It really means a lot to have the community stand behind us when we need them.” Herriott said.

“It might be just one small gesture but it can help so many people and its a ripple affect” said Wallace.

You can contribute by bringing cases of water or financial donations to a miracle ear location near you.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison man tries to get vaccinated for upcoming trip but told he was already in the system as...
Denison man tries to get vaccinated, records say he already is
The Oklahoma City Police Department released the body camera footage of “Tiger King” star Jeff...
‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe, wife’s OKC DWI arrest footage released
57-year-old Ricky Don Hensley was arrested on felony cockfighting charges.
Another arrest in Bryan County cockfighting bust
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Active cases have increased, especially in children, and we’re not out of the woods yet.
Grayson County Health Department reflects on current COVID situation

Latest News

Local brewery hopes to revamp and bring to life their downtown
Local brewery hopes to be the forerunner of revamping their downtown
Texas Representative Reggie Smith explains the new law and comments on President Joe Biden’s...
Local lawmaker comments on Heartbeat Act, Biden’s response
Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with...
Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center
The Murray County sheriff’s office said Jay Johnson and Carrie Rashmur were arrested August...
Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in string of storage center burglaries