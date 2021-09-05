Ada business improvement grant applications open this week

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada’s Main Street is comprised of businesses that stand in historic buildings, some of them are over a hundred years old. Now those businesses can apply for help to improve their facilities courtesy of the Ada business improvement grant.

The business improvement grant began in 2018 and is fueled by local tax dollars.

Ada Jobs foundation president and CEO James Eldridge says this years grant has $75,000 committed to help business in a variety of ways.

“We go all the way into and inside the building,” Eldridge said. “Aside from facades, awnings, windows and things of that nature we also cover improvements for the interior, accessibility improvements, energy efficiency improvements and really anything that helps support a business”

In the brief time the grant has been around it has made a huge impact.

Completing 34 projects with over $270,000 in total investments.

“We want projects to be successful we want to see things improved and funded in our Main Street and we want to see all this great activity.”

The grant offers a one to one match for all projects that are selected.

With only so much money to go around not everyone who applies will be chosen.

According to Eldridge the best way to be selected is to be prepared.

“We tend to find the properties that ask questions and are the best prepared tend to have the highest likelihood of success” said Eldridge.

Applications for the grant will open on September 7th and close on September 30th and can be found on the Ada Main Street website.

