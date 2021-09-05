Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor —...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gunbattle early Sunday with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.

After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies — where dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. Inside the home, authorities found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

She told deputies there were three dead people inside, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Local brewery hopes to revamp and bring to life their downtown
Local brewery hopes to be the forerunner of revamping their downtown
Texas Representative Reggie Smith explains the new law and comments on President Joe Biden’s...
Local lawmaker comments on Heartbeat Act, Biden’s response
Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with...
Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center
The Murray County sheriff’s office said Jay Johnson and Carrie Rashmur were arrested August...
Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in string of storage center burglaries

Latest News

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Jasmine Ballard’s baby boy was born 14 weeks early after she contracted COVID-19.
Baby born weeks early after unvaccinated mother contracts COVID-19
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban resume some flights, press assault on final holdout
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium, viewed from the Shibuya Sky observation deck...
Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga