Lawsuit: Paraplegic man’s foot ‘shredded’ on roller coaster

In this May 23, 2020, file photo, visitors ride the roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in...
In this May 23, 2020, file photo, visitors ride the roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah. A paraplegic man, not pictured, who was injured on a roller coaster at the park is now suing, saying his paralyzed leg wasn't properly secured while he was on the ride and his foot was shredded.(Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) - A paraplegic man who was injured on a roller coaster is now suing a Utah amusement park, saying his paralyzed leg wasn’t properly secured and his foot was shredded.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Matthew Christensen, who is paralyzed from the waist down, filed the lawsuit against Lagoon Amusement Park on Thursday in Davis County’s 3rd District Court.

The lawsuit says Christensen’s ligament in his big toe was “irreparably shredded,” and that he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe, and two other foot bones.

A spokesman for the theme park in Farmington, north of Salt Lake City, said he couldn’t speculate on the facts of the incident, which are under investigation.

The lawsuit alleges that Christensen’s right leg was not secured properly by the ride’s leg restraint, causing it to dangle below. He was injured when it got caught in the platform.

The amount of damages Christensen is suing for would be determined during the trial, according to the Tribune.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

