Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Two fatal crashes in McCurtain County within 24 hours

A tragic weekend with several accidents across Texoma, with two fatal car wrecks in McCurtain...
A tragic weekend with several accidents across Texoma, with two fatal car wrecks in McCurtain County within 24-hours of one another.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A tragic weekend with several accidents across Texoma, with two fatal car wrecks in McCurtain County within 24-hours of one another.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say one man is dead and another flown to the hospital after a crash on State HWY 3 near Tom Friday evening.

They say it happened just after 5 p.m. Two pickup trucks were headed south when one rear ended the other, causing both trucks to leave the roadway.

The driver of the truck that was hit from behind, Bryan Espinoza, 34, died at the scene. His passenger, a 34-year-old woman was flown to a Texarkana hospital with injuries.

The other driver was treated and released at the scene. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Troopers say another wreck happened just 5 miles south of State HWY 3 on Saturday.

They say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Sand road, about 7 miles north of the Texas-Oklahoma state line.

They say a 61-year-old man, Jimmy Batey of Haworth, was driving his F-150 pickup truck when he had a medical episode, lost control of his truck and left the roadway.

Batey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Local brewery hopes to revamp and bring to life their downtown
Local brewery hopes to be the forerunner of revamping their downtown
Texas Representative Reggie Smith explains the new law and comments on President Joe Biden’s...
Local lawmaker comments on Heartbeat Act, Biden’s response
Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with...
Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center
The Murray County sheriff’s office said Jay Johnson and Carrie Rashmur were arrested August...
Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in string of storage center burglaries

Latest News

Double fatality incident in Ponotoc County
Double fatality in Ponotoc County crash
Miracle-Ear in Oklahoma is holding a water bottle drive through the month of September to...
Miracle-Ear holding water bottle drive for first responders
Local brewery hopes to revamp and bring to life their downtown
Local brewery hopes to be the forerunner of revamping their downtown
Texas Representative Reggie Smith explains the new law and comments on President Joe Biden’s...
Local lawmaker comments on Heartbeat Act, Biden’s response