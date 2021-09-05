Texoma Local
Two dead after Pontotoc County crash

Two people are dead, and another was flown to a hospital in critical condition after an...
Two people are dead, and another was flown to a hospital in critical condition after an incident that shut down a Pontotoc County highway Friday night.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FITZHUGH, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people are dead, and another was flown to a hospital in critical condition after an incident that shut down a Pontotoc County highway Friday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on OK-1 just south of Ada in Fitzhugh.

Troopers say a juvenile girl and a 23-year-old woman from Ponotoc County were pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries sustained in the crash.

Both of their bodies were sent to Oklahoma City for autopsies.

An 18-year-old man from Ada was flown to OU medical center in Oklahoma City, with critical injuries.

Troopers are still investigating who was driving, and what caused this crash.

The southbound lanes of State Highway 1 were closed for nearly 4 hours Friday night while crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.

No other details have been released.

