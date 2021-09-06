Calera police raising donations for Hurricane Ida relief

Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - More than 500 miles away from the coast of Louisiana is a trailer sitting in a Bryan county parking lot, filling up quickly with supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ida.

“I brought water, cleaning supplies, a little bit of toiletries, trash bags,” said Lori Miller, who donated items.

The Calera Police Department is taking everything from water and food to hygiene products and more.

“I love helping people,” said Calera Police Chief Don Hyde. “That’s what gives me the feel-good moment if you will, but it also allows people that don’t have the means, even if they’re wanting to donate a sack full of some canned goods, it allows them to do that, and they feel good as well in helping.”

Hyde is working with the Sheriff’s office in Terrebonne Parish to get necessities to first responders and residents.

“Where we’re going to be headed, it just really really took a hard, hard hit,” said Hyde. “The Sheriff’s or the department in that area, over two-thirds of that department, lost everything they have, and they’re still pressing forward on helping others.”

Hyde shared his requests on Facebook, and people just kept coming to help.

“I know with the disaster there in Louisiana people are in desperate need of all kinds of items, and I have a heart to give, and that’s one way I can give and help others that’s not even from my home town,” said Miller.

“As good Christians, what we’re called to do is minister to the community and show that we have to support them,” said Brandon Smith, who donated supplies. “A little bit helps. Every little bit goes a long way.”

Hyde hopes to head out Wednesday, but that all depends on how fast the truck fills up.

“Once I get the trailer loaded, we’re gonna take a trip...ready to roll,” said Hyde.

So many people have donated that Hyde said they are getting an additional truck to fill up.

The complete list of supplies needed and information updates are on their Facebook page.

