DWI crash sends teenager to the hospital

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - An alcohol-involved crash sent a 17-year-old to the hospital with injuries on Saturday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say it happened on State Highway 1, about 4 miles west of Ada.

They say a pickup truck driven by the teenager was headed east when it left the roadway, and rolled several times before crashing into an embankment.

The teenager was taken to OU Medical Center by ambulance with injuries.

Troopers say the teen was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

