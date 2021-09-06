Fire destroys Bryan County home

KEMP, Oklahoma (KXII) - A home went up in flames in Bryan County Sunday morning.

Kemp firefighters say it happened just after midnight, on East 4th street in Bryan County.

When fire officials arrived they say the house was fully engulfed in flames. The home is ruled a total loss.

Firefighters say no one was inside at the time of the incident, and they say smoke could still be seen smoldering Sunday afternoon.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters say there was not an explosion.

