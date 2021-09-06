Oklahoma Highway Patrol asks drivers to put down the phone, drive sober

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking Texomans to drive extra safely for the holiday weekend.

The Labor Day holiday often means more drunk or even just distracted drivers.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said Labor Day can be dangerous on the highways. In 2020 there were 502 crashes in Oklahoma, and six people died. Six people died on the roads during the 2019 Labor Day holiday too.

53 of last year’s crashes involved drugs or alcohol.

“Don’t be impaired on any prescription or nonprescription drugs or medication and don’t consume any intoxicating substances while you’re driving or planning to drive,” Hampton said.

Wearing a seatbelt makes it serious injuries less likely.

“We always need as many people as we can get to wear their seatbelts,” Hampton said. “Because one of the greatest things to reduce injury in collisions, when they do occur, is being restrained.”

Hampton said it’s also important to stay calm in the car, even when the driving gets stressful.

“Try not to get lured into the road rage type things that we all see when we’re driving to and from places,” Hampton said. “Just try and mitigate your response to other drivers that may be driving reckless.”

Hampton said distracted driving is just as dangerous as impaired driving.

“The most important thing is to lay down your cell phone, pay attention to the roadways,” Hampton said. “And things that we’ve seen as a result of that is inattentive driving. That person that grabs their phone and goes across a center line and hits a family. It happens in milliseconds.

Hampton said it only takes a split second for lives to be changed or taken on the road.

“It really commands your attention,” Hampton said. “Not to be messing with the phones, or messing with occupants of the car, or taking your eyes off the roadway for that split second to do something inside the car because you just do not get that time back. And the tragedies that get left in the wake sometimes are debilitating for people or cause fatal injuries.”

That includes watching out for construction workers.

“In Oklahoma specifically we’ve got a lot of construction going on,” Hampton said. “Be patient when you enter the work zones and be aware of our workers and contractors that are out there. As you plan your trip, allow a little extra time for frequent breaks and be careful.”

