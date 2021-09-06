Sherman reports discolored water with an odor after pipe leak

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Complications with Sherman’s water supply isn’t over just yet.

Now, the city is handling discolored water with an odor.

A busted 72-inch pipe that supplies the city with half its water busted Tuesday, forcing residents to conserve as much water as possible to prevent a boil order.

The good news is crews repaired the pipe, but now there’s another issue.

“We noticed that the water coming in through the pipe to our water treatment facility had an odor and a color to it, and that’s not unusual in these types of situations,” said Sherman City Spokesman Nate Strauch. “A lot of times when the water is so used to going one direction and changes directions all of a sudden it can knock a lot of things lose in the pipe.”

Residents began noticing smelly and discolored water Saturday.

The city said they are working on getting rid of it.

“When the pipe was first got repaired, the water that was coming into the water treatment plant, as well as the water that was leaving the water treatment plant, had that color and that smell to it,” said Strauch. “As that water has flushed through that pipe, now that water treatment plant doesn’t have any of that. So, it’s really just a matter of flushing out all of the water that was piped into the pipes.”

The fire department is also flushing fire hydrants to keep water cycling through the pipelines.

Even though it may not look appealing, the city said it is safe to use.

“The water treatment plant still disinfects the water the same as they do with the nice clear water that you’re used to,” said Strauch. “So, it’s not a health safety issue, but it is not a fun issue, of course for people to deal with.”

The city hopes the water will be back to normal Sunday evening.

