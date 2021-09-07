After 16 weeks historical marker not on Grayson Co commissioner court agenda

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This is the sixth week Grayson county commissioners heard public comments in favor of a historical marker denoting the Sherman Riot of 1930.

“It’s been nearly a century and many people who live in Grayson County don’t know the story and so if we don’t know the story we can’t learn from the history and grow as people,” Spoke in favor of historical marker, Frank Drenner said.

Drenner is one of four people who addressed commissioners court Tuesday morning.

“When we don’t tell our stories, especially ones that continue to have significant impact a century later, we are doing more harm than good,” Drenner said.

They are just a few of a group trying to get an historical marker for the Sherman Riot of 1930.

Almost a century ago, a black man from Grayson County who had pleaded guilty to assaulting a white woman was burned to death, dragged behind a car and hanged in a tree, before he could be sentenced.

“The tough part for me is to try to understand why not, we tried to get all these different answers on why it should happen and I have yet to heard one reason on why not,” Member of the Historical Marker Committee, Kurt Cichowski said.

Cichowski has been a member of the historical marker committee since June of 2020, when the group first started.

People in favor of the historical marker have spoken out at the last 6 commissioner court meetings.

“There are always speakers here every week and will continue to be there until it’s on the agenda,” Cichowski said.

The commissioners own the land at the courthouse, so for the marker to move forward, it would have to have their approval, for that to happen, it would have to be on the agenda.

“We need to acknowledge it happened, we need to confess that it happened, and then we need to promise that it won’t happen again,” Cichowski said.

County Judge Bill Magers declined to comment.

Over 500 people have signed a petition to get the historical marker on the agenda.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.