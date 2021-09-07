Denison city council meeting addresses public comments, 2022 budget

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison city council is meeting to cover new resolutions including one on the public’s participation in council meetings.

Tuesday night’s agenda covers a variety of topics, a big one being the 2022 city budget. One that’s raised eyebrows is a resolution adopting rules for public comment at city public meetings.

The resolution states that disorderly conduct will not be tolerated, and anyone wishing to comment at council has to disclose their full name and address for the city’s record.

All comments must be kept to 3 minutes and must be related to a topic for action listed on the agenda.

City Communications Director Aaron Werner said though the rules were adopted in March, they aren’t a new concept for Denison meetings.

“We’ve been operating in the same way for a long time as far as public meetings go. To keep the meetings moving along and staying on topic, these are just some simple rules, very similar to what you see in other Texas municipalities for public meetings,” said Werner.

The 2022 city budget is up for approval with the general fund at $34,072,567 and the utility fund at $15,138,842. Though there is no change to the current property tax rate of $0.652034 per $100 of assessed value, property owners may very well see a change to their taxes because of their change in value from the Grayson County Appraisal District.

Both resolutions are up for approval at Tuesday night’s meeting.

