Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison distillery wins national Distillery of the Year award

By Emily Tabar
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison distillery won a national award last week naming them Distillery of the Year.

The Likarish brothers opened Ironroot Republic Distillery in Denison in 2014.

The distillery also won World’s Best Bourbon in 2020 and Craft Producer of the Year earlier this year.

They are the 12th distillery out of hundreds in the U.S. to be recognized by the American Distilling Institute.

”7 years ago we were sitting in the audience watching all these historic craft producers win this same award, and now to be kind of among that rank is, it’s kind of mind-blowing,” said Robert Likarish, co-owner of Ironroot.

The Denison distillery said they’re working on expansion, exploring new local ingredients and creating new products.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP says Felicia Tracy, 38, went under water around 11:30 pm Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say it happened on State Highway 1, about 4 miles west of Ada.
DWI crash sends teenager to the hospital
Kemp firefighters say it happened just after midnight, on East 4th street in Bryan County.
Fire destroys Bryan County home
The Oklahoma Department of Correction Generals are investigating a homicide at an Oklahoma...
Homicide investigation at Oklahoma Correctional Facility
Sherman reports discolored water with an odor after pipe leak
Sherman reports discolored water with an odor after pipe leak

Latest News

All comments must be kept to 3 minutes and must be related to a topic for action listed on the...
Denison city council meeting addresses public comments, 2022 budget
Historical marker for the Sherman Riot of 1930 not on Grayson county commissioner court agenda
After 16 weeks historical marker not on Grayson Co commissioner court agenda
2 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Bridge
Two hurt in head-on DUI crash on Roosevelt Bridge
Denison distillery wins national Distillery of the Year award