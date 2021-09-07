Texoma Local
Homicide investigation at Oklahoma Correctional Facility

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Correction Generals are investigating a homicide at an Oklahoma prison.

It happened at the Correctional Facility in Lawton on Monday. Staff discovered inmate Riley Walker dead.

They say his cellmate, Aaron Stone, confessed to killing him.

Stone is currently serving time for rape, sodomy, robbery, kidnapping, and cruelty to animals.

Walker was serving time for first degree murder out of Ponotoc County.

